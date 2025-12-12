Pakistan urges world to press Afghan Taliban on terror threat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of global disputes, urging the international community to press the Afghan Taliban to honour their obligations and curb terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil.

He was addressing the international forum marking the “International Year of Peace and Trust 2025,” the “International Day of Neutrality,” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality in Ashgabat.

The prime minister warned that “the scourge of terrorism is raising its head again, and this time, unfortunately, from Afghan soil.” He called on the international community to urge the Taliban regime to fulfill its international commitments and rein in terrorist elements operating from Afghanistan.

Shehbaz expressed gratitude to Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran for their efforts toward securing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, saying the situation remains “very fragile.” The unanimous adoption of UNSC Resolution 2788 earlier this year, he said, was a “strong endorsement of Pakistan’s vision” for peaceful dispute resolution.

He expressed hope that ongoing efforts by the group of eight Arab-Islamic countries would help protect Palestinian lives, ensure the flow of humanitarian aid, and support the reconstruction of Gaza. Pakistan, he reiterated, stands firmly with the Palestinian people and the “brave and resilient Kashmiri people” in supporting their right to self-determination.

The prime minister said sustainable peace is closely linked with sustainable development. He highlighted Pakistan’s progress in financial inclusion, gender empowerment and green initiatives but stressed that climate change, economic inequalities and global vulnerabilities continue to undermine developing nations.

Recalling the devastating floods Pakistan suffered in 2022 and the climate-driven challenges it faced again this year, Shehbaz Sharif said climate change, poverty and inequality are interconnected transnational threats that require a coordinated global response.

He called for equitable access to advanced and digital technologies and urged global leaders to move away from zero-sum mindsets toward “purposeful cooperation.”

“Let us invest in connectivity, not only as channels for trade but as bridges for people, ideas and prosperity,” he said.

Earlier, the prime minister congratulated Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality and the UN designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.