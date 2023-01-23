Pakistan, US agree to optimise military-to-military ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States (US) have agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in training and operational domains, ARY News reported.

The understanding was reached during meeting between Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Commander of US Air Forces Central Command Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force over the years, especially through indigenization.

The Commander offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life amidst devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and appreciated the efforts put in by Pakistan Air Force for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.

Read More: US wants to see Pakistan in ‘economically sustainable position’

He also shared his vision of modernizing PAF to meet the evolving security and geo-political challenges.

He said Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with United States of America which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

Comments