US FAA team to visit Pakistan for direct flight audit

In a major development regarding the resumption of direct flights from Pakistan to the United States, a team from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

This is the first such visit in several years.

According to officials, on the directives of the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), all relevant departments have completed preparations for the audit.

During the visit, the FAA team will conduct a detailed audit of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, focusing on licensing examinations, flight standards, airworthiness, and state safety oversight.

The development has rekindled hopes for the restoration of direct flights from Pakistan, including those operated by the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to the United States.

On July 16, the United Kingdom (UK) officially lifted restrictions on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to once again apply for flight operations to the UK, the British High Commission announced.

Pakistani airlines were banned over ‘fake degrees’ of Pakistani pilots issue that was raised during PTI government tenure by the then-aviation minister.

According to the UK High Commission statement, Pakistani airlines can now seek operational clearance from the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) to resume services.

The British High Commission clarified that the removal from the safety list was conducted through an independent and technical process.