Pakistan, US discuss expanded cooperation on counter-narcotics, illegal immigration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have agreed to intensify cooperation on counter-narcotics, security, and the prevention of illegal immigration following a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Interior, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral collaboration in intelligence sharing, curbing drug trafficking, and enhancing joint measures to stop illegal migration.

The US envoy offered full technical assistance to Pakistan in combating narcotics and preventing unauthorized cross-border movement.

“Our policy on illegal immigration is very clear,” Naqvi said, emphasizing the government’s firm stance on the issue.

He added that detecting drug trafficking attempts at airports remains a top priority, noting that state-of-the-art scanning machines are being installed at major airports nationwide.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, Naqvi highlighted the regional challenge of drug smuggling.

“Even today, drugs originating from Afghanistan are reaching dozens of countries and destroying young generations,” he said, welcoming US technical support to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics efforts.

The interior minister informed the envoy that, on the prime minister’s directive, the National Narcotics Coordination Centre would be established soon.

Officials also presented a detailed briefing on the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)’s performance and recent nationwide operations. Under this year’s annual counter-narcotics campaign, authorities seized 134 tonnes of drugs, arrested 2,001 suspects — including 75 foreigners — and confiscated narcotics worth $12.797 billion.

Additionally, 110 Afghan nationals were arrested in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, while 40,659 acres of land were cleared to maintain a “poppy-free” status.

Acting Ambassador Baker praised the ANF’s work and reiterated that the United States attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan, reaffirming continued cooperation across multiple sectors.

Naqvi noted that Pakistan and the United States share an important partnership for promoting peace and stability in the region. “We are committed to further strengthening our longstanding bilateral ties,” he said.