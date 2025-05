‘World lauds Pakistan’s probe demand of Pahalgam incident’

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh stated that the world has lauded Pakistan’s demand of transparent probe of the Pahalgam incident.

In his interviews with US TV Channels, he emphasized that the international community should pay attention to the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He called for resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s stance that it reserves the right to retaliate to the Indian aggression at a time and manner of its choosing. He said we are a peace-loving nation, but we seek peace with dignity.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called for India and Pakistan to immediately halt their fighting, and offered to help end the worst escalation between the nuclear-armed countries in two decades.

“It’s so terrible,” Trump said at the White House. “I get along with both, I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop.

“They’ve gone tit-for-tat, so hopefully they can stop now.”

Trump’s comments came as India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery fire along their contested frontier, after New Delhi launched deadly missile strikes on its arch-rival.

“We get along with both countries very well, good relationships with both, and I want to see it stop,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

“And if I can do anything to help, I will be there.”

Trump initially played down the crisis as part of old tensions between India and Pakistan — even saying they had been at odds for 1,500 years, despite the two countries only forming after independence from Britain in 1947.

But his administration has scrambled into action in the last 24 hours since the Indian strikes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to his counterparts from India and Pakistan on Friday, encouraging them to reopen dialogue to “defuse” the situation, the White House said.