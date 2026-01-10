Pakistan–US joint counterterrorism exercise ‘Inspired Gambit 2026’ begins

RAWALPINDI: The 13th Pakistan–United States bilateral joint exercise, Inspired Gambit 2026, commenced at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The two-week-long exercise ‘Inspired Gambit’ is being conducted in the Counter Terrorism (CT) domain, involving professional contingents from the Armies of Pakistan and the United States.

Officials from both sides attended the opening ceremony of the Inspired Gambit exercise.

According to the military’s media wing, the exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counter-terrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for effective CT operations.

“Emphasis is being laid on marksmanship skills during urban warfare, as well as on understanding each other’s operational doctrines and best practices”, the ISPR said.

The ISPR emphasised that such joint training exercises are of vital importance in addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards, and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments.

Inspired Gambit–2026 reflects the continued commitment of Pakistan and the United States towards collaborative efforts for peace and stability, the statement concluded.

A day earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, said Pakistan’s national security focus is shifting from geopolitics to geo-economics, adding that the scope of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States is expected to expand further in 2026.

The ambassador made these remarks during a meeting with Chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee, Congressman Mike Rogers, according to a press statement.

Expressing confidence in deeper engagement, Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh said the coming year would see enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Drawing attention to the events of May 2025, Ambassador Rizwan Sheikh stated that due to India’s irresponsible and aggressive posture, the security situation of the region faced grave threats.