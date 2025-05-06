Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to boost bilateral trade, investment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have reiterated their shared commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties, during a high-level meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and a delegation from the US-Pakistan Business Council.

The visiting delegation was led by Ms. Esperanza Jelalian, Vice President of the US-Pakistan Business Council, and comprised senior representatives of prominent American companies and major investors active in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb appreciated the continued interest and investments by US companies in Pakistan’s economy, and highlighted the vast potential for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

Key areas discussed during the meeting included energy, minerals, agriculture, and digital services.

He said the government’s strong commitment to creating a business-friendly and enabling environment, noting that the country is currently reviewing budgetary recommendations through a consultative process ahead of the upcoming federal budget.

Minister Aurangzeb also briefed the US delegation on his recent visit to the United States, where he participated in the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He shared insights from his engagements with global financial institutions and stressed Pakistan’s interest in supporting profitable business growth for international investors.