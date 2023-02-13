Pakistan, US renew resolve to enhance maritime cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States (US) have renewed the resolve to enhance their bilateral maritime and defence cooperation, ARY News reported.

The resolve was expressed during meeting of Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Donald Blome with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in Karachi during the ongoing multinational exercise AMAN-23.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional maritime security and bilateral collaboration were discussed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second round of defence dialogue between Pakistan and the United States (US) was underway in Washington. The first round of the dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021, the spokesperson further stated.

Pakistan’s delegation, led by the Chief of General Staff, will comprise of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three armed services headquarters, the foreign office said.

The US team will be represented by the office of the undersecretary of defence, according to the statement.

The issues of bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the defence dialogue.

