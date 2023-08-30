26.9 C
Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation

Pakistan and the United States (US) have reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and to advance Pakistan-US dialogue in all domains.

In response to media queries, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed today that the resolve was expressed during a telephone call between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

During the telephonic conversation, Ms Victoria Nuland congratulated FM Jalil Abbas Jilani on his recent appointment, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations.

