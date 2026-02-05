Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign multiple accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday signed a number of accords aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including defence, agriculture, trade, industry, culture, education, disaster management, pharmaceuticals and others.

The MoUs were signed during the two-day state visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived here hours ago, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Both the leaders witnessed the ceremony held at the PM House, as ministers and officials from both sides exchanged the documents of the accords. The president of Uzbekistan and the prime minister also signed a bilateral trade protocol intended to boost the existing trading volume to US$2 billion.

Among the key pacts, a Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Authority and Uzbekistan’s Agency for Pharmaceutical Industry Development was signed to enhance cooperation in pharmaceutical products and regulatory functions.

An MoU on cooperation in sports and physical culture was signed between the Pakistan Sports Board and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Sports.

To enhance trade ties, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Uzbek Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov signed a Protocol on the Expansion of the List of Goods under the Preferential Trade Agreement, along with an Agreement for the Establishment of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum, aimed at strengthening regional and business-to-business cooperation.

In the defence sector, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Uzbek Minister of Defence Shukhrat Khalmukhammedov signed an Action Plan for Defence Cooperation. The two sides also concluded a Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of Ecology, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, as well as an MoU on Mutual Cooperation in Disaster Management, underscoring growing collaboration in non-traditional security areas.

An Agreement on Cooperation in Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors was signed between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Uzbekistan. The document was signed by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary on behalf of Pakistan and Abdulaziz Kamilov, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan on Foreign Policy, representing the Uzbek side.

In the field of information technology and digital cooperation, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan and the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan was signed by Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan. The agreement aims to promote collaboration in digital infrastructure, innovation and technology exchange.

In the field of agriculture and food security, a cooperation agreement was signed between Pakistan’ Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture. Additional protocols were also concluded on plant protection and phytosanitary requirements for agricultural exports.

In the area of trade facilitation and maritime cooperation, an MoU was signed to promote maritime trade and preferential port arrangements at the ports of Karachi, Gwadar and Qasim.

Agreements were also signed to promote industrial cooperation and small and medium enterprises.

Several MoUs focused on culture, heritage and education, including agreements on preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and cooperation between national heritage and culture institutions.

Both sides also inked MoUs between academic and research institutions, including the University of Peshawar and Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, and between leading strategic and regional studies institutes of the two countries.

Agreements were also concluded to strengthen municipal and business cooperation, including partnerships between Peshawar and Termez city administrations, Islamabad and Samarkand city administrations, and the establishment of an Uzbekistan-Pakistan Joint Business Council between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and its Uzbek counterpart.