Pakistan vaccinates 95pc of its population against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 95 per cent population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting well-informed sources.

Sources privy to the matter said Sindh remains on top of the list with almost 100 pc of its eligible population vaccinated against the pandemic, while Islamabad and Punjab remain 2nd and 3rd with 99pc and 95 per cent vaccination ratio.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has vaccinated 85pc and Balochistan has vaccinated 66pc of the population. Gilgit Baltistan has vaccinated 74 per cent of its eligible population against Covid-19.

Sources further say 14,31,90,050 people are eligible for the vaccination against Covid-19 from which 12,84,29,464 people have received both doses of vaccine against the deadly virus.

67,77,113 people have received a single dose of the covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,575,589.

COVID-19 Statistics 19 December 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 3,421

Positive Cases: 04

Positivity %: 0.12%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 25 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) December 19, 2022

The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,635 on Monday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least four people tested positive for Covid across the country in the past 24 hours.

