Pakistan vaccinates over 44.6 mln children in final anti-polio drive of 2025: NEOC

Pakistan has successfully concluded its last nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2025, ARY News reported on Monday, citing the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

During the anti-polio drive more than 44.6 million children were vaccinated, which was carried out across the country from 15 to 21 December.

In Punjab, approximately 22.9 million children were administered anti-polio drops, while around 10.6 million children were vaccinated in Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 7.157 million children received the vaccine against polio, and in Balochistan, over 2.583 million children were covered.

The campaign also vaccinated more than 450,000 children in Islamabad, around 274,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and over 714,000 children in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The National EOC expressed gratitude to parents, civil administration officials, law enforcement agencies and polio workers for their cooperation. It said polio workers and security personnel involved in the campaign were the nation’s real heroes.

Last week, two, including a policeman guarding workers during an anti-polio drive in Bajuar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were martyred in firing by unknown armed men.

According to local police, the anti-polio team was targeted in Salar Zotangi area of Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, it was reported, citing sources, that the nationwide anti-polio drive, held in October, ‘failed’ to achieve set targets.

The campaign ran nationwide from October 13 to 19, aiming to vaccinate over 45 million children, the sources said.

However, 1,096,525 children missed out on the vaccine, with 721,296 children unavailable for vaccination. Additionally, there were 53,621 reported cases of vaccine refusal during the campaign.