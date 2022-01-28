Pakistan issues visa to Indian man separated from brother during Partition

NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued a visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique and other family members in Pakistan.

The two brothers separated in 1947 were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Sika Khan met Chargé d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with the mission’s officers on Friday.

He appreciated his interaction and thanked the Chargé d’Affaires for the cooperation extended to him.

The high commission said in a Twitter message, “The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other.”

