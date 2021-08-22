Afghanistan cricket team issued visas for ODI series: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sunday that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul has issued visas to the Afghanistan Cricket team players for the upcoming ODI series scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka next month, ARY News reported.

He announced this in a post shared on the micro-blogging website Twitter. “My sincere prayers and best wishes are with you,” he wrote in Pushto language.

پاکستان نے افغانستان کی کرکٹ ٹیم کو ویزہ جاری کر دیا ہے، ہم امید اور دعا کرتے ہیں کہ افغان کرکٹ ٹیم اپنے عوام کی چہروں پر مسکراہٹیں لائے گی…… “زما دا اخلاص نہ ڈکے نیکے حیلے اؤ دعاگانے تاسو سرا دی۔” #AfganistanCricketTeam — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 22, 2021

No commercial flights are taking off from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of the country so therefore Afghan cricket team players will now travel to Pakistan by road and will depart for Sri Lanka via Dubai.

On Friday, Sri Lanka announced a 10-day lockdown, two days after the island reported 3793 new cases and a highest-ever single-day death toll of 187. The lockdown is set to run until August 30, four days out from the scheduled start of the Afghanistan-Pakistan series.

The series is due to begin on September 3, and will involve a three-day quarantine period on arrival for both sides.