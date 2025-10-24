Pakistan voices concern at UN over rising Islamophobia in India

Pakistan has exposed India’s heinous face at the United Nations, drawing attention to the systematic persecution of minorities under the guise of nationalism.

Addressing a UN session on minority issues, Pakistan’s Counsellor Saima Saleem expressed deep concern over the growing trend of Islamophobia and the alarming rise of extremist ideologies in India.

She said that the horrifying consequences of extremist thinking are now evident across India, where the state’s policies are rooted in hatred against minorities.

Counsellor Saima Saleem noted that attacks on places of worship and open calls for genocide have become a disturbing norm in India.

She warned that India’s extremist, state-driven policies pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

The Pakistani representative urged the international community to hold accountable those responsible for the atrocities committed against minorities in India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan always wanted peace in the region and was willing to discuss all the bilateral issues with India on the negotiation table if it showed sincerity of purpose and cooperation.

Addressing the second Trilateral Summit in Lachin city of Azerbaijan, PM Shehbaz Sharif referred to the recent aggression of India and said that with Allah Almighty’s infinite blessings and kindness, with the support of the people of Pakistan, and friendly countries, and a resolute response of the armed forces, they emerged victorious.