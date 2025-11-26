Pakistan voices concern over ‘Ram Temple’ flag hoisting at Babri Mosque

Pakistan has called on the international community to take cognizance of rising Islamophobia, hate speech and hate-motivated attacks in India after ‘Ram Temple’ flag hoisting at Babri Mosque.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi urged the United Nations and relevant international bodies to play a constructive role in safeguarding Islamic heritage and ensuring protection of the religious and cultural rights of all minorities in India.

It also urged the Government of India to uphold its responsibilities by ensuring the security of all religious communities, including Muslims, and by protecting their places of worship in accordance with international human rights obligations.

The statement further said that Pakistan has noted with deep concern the flag hoisting at the so-called “Ram Temple” constructed on the site of the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

It said the Babri Mosque, a centuries-old place of worship, was demolished on 6 December 1992 by extremist mobs inspired by fascist ideologies, and subsequent judicial processes in India, which acquitted those responsible and permitted construction of a temple on the demolished mosque’s site, speak volumes about the Indian state’s discriminatory approach towards minorities.

The statement said this reflected a broader pattern of pressure on religious minorities in India and deliberate attempts at eroding Muslim cultural and religious heritage under the influence of majoritarian Hindutva ideology.

It noted that numerous other historic mosques now face similar threats of desecration or demolition, while Indian Muslims continue to experience growing social, economic and political marginalization.