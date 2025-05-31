Pakistan voices concern over rising Islamophobia in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in Islamophobic incidents across India, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan calls upon the Indian government to uphold the rights and safety of all its citizens, regardless of faith.

He said the targeting of Muslims through hate speech, discriminatory actions, and state complicity is a matter of serious concern for the international community.

The Spokesperson said that at a time when restraint and reconciliation are most needed, the deliberate incitement of religious hatred for political or ideological purposes violates international human rights obligations and vitiates the prospects for communal harmony and regional stability.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan always wanted peace in the region and was willing to discuss all the bilateral issues with India on the negotiation table if it showed sincerity of purpose and cooperation.

Addressing the second Trilateral Summit in Lachin city of Azerbaijan, PM Shehbaz Sharif referred to the recent aggression of India and said that with Allah Almighty’s infinite blessings and kindness, with the support of the people of Pakistan, and friendly countries, and a resolute response of the armed forces, they emerged victorious.

In his speech, telecast live on national Tv channels, the PM Shehbaz Sharif further said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region and that required talks on the table to discuss the issues that needed urgent attention and amicable solution like the issue of Kashmir which should be resolved according to the UNSC resolutions and as per aspiration of the people of Kashmir.