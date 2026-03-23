Pakistan vows continued action against terror threats

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday reaffirmed that Pakistan remains firmly committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism, stating that the country’s actions inside Afghanistan are aimed at achieving this objective.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Monday, expressed the hope that amid the austerity measures adopted by the Government in view of the recent ongoing regional conflicts, the nation while sticking to the values of unity, faith and discipline would be steadfast and together they would successfully navigate this challenge as well.

He said they were celebrating the ‘National Day’ at a time when the region was engulfed in conflicts and the economic and political repercussions of the ongoing conflict have affected them as well.

Extending warm greetings to the nation, Dar said, “Today we honour the Pakistan Resolution adopted on March 23, 1940, under which the Muslims of the Subcontinent demanded a separate homeland where they could live according to the principles of Islam.”

Dar said the brave nation rendered countless sacrifices to achieve the homeland envisaged in this resolution.

Dar further said Pakistan remained firmly committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan’s actions inside Afghanistan against the menace of Fitna-al-Hindustan and Fitna-ul-Khawarij/TTP were directed towards this goal, he added.

Dar said “Our brave sons of the soil are sacrificing their lives in its pursuit. We pay tribute to our martyrs and heroes, who have rendered supreme sacrifice for the betterment of our collective future.”

On this day, he said that they could not forget their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and the exceptional sacrifices given by them in their quest for the inalienable right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan remained steadfast in its commitment to providing moral and diplomatic support until the oppressed individuals of IIOJK attain their right to self-determination.