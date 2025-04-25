DPM Dar vows to continue playing role across UN platforms for lasting peace

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasized that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive and proactive role across all United Nations platforms in pursuit of lasting peace, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. Pakistan firmly believes that multilateralism, inclusive dialogue, and respect for the UN Charter are the cornerstone of global peace and stability, the deputy PM said in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, the deputy PM said

He said Pakistan had consistently upheld the central role of the United Nations as the most inclusive and representative platform for advancing multilateralism. “We remain constructively engaged across all three pillars of the UN’s work – peace and security, development and human rights.”

He highlgihted that as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025–2026, Pakistan believes that the complex and inter-linked global challenges of our time, many of which stem from violations of the UN Charter, can be effectively addressed through renewed commitment to the multilateral system and consistent adherence to the UN Charter.

He said from the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza to the long-standing foreign occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)—millions continue to endure suffering. The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, he said serves as a solemn reminder of the urgent need to reinvigorate multilateral efforts to resolve protracted conflicts and ensure that peoples living under foreign occupation, including in IIOJK and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, can exercise their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

“Pakistan believes that the world order envisioned in the UN Charter must be preserved and strengthened. A just, peaceful, and prosperous world requires a multilateral system that is effective, inclusive and representative – one that upholds the UN Charter, defends human rights and ensures equitable development,” he added.