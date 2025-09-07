Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan in tri-series final

SHARJAH: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the final of the T20 tri-series on Sunday.

Both teams finished the group stage with six points each, after facing one defeat against each other.

Hosts UAE crashed out of the series, with zero points after losing all four games.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Abrar Ahmed.