Pakistan vs Australia 2nd test: Babar Azam misses first-ever double century

KARACHI: Top Pakistani batter Babar Azam missed his first ever double century in the test matches by four runs, after standing tall against all odds in second innings of the second test match against Australia being played at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The stylish right-handed batsman scored 196 runs after facing 424 balls and got out after being caught behind by Labuschagne on a delivery from Nathon Lyon.

Pakistan’s top batter and skipper Babar Azam has claimed several records to his name with a fighting century-knock against Australia under pressure during the second test match.

With Babar’s most recent hundred, which came against Australia on the fourth day of the ongoing Karachi Test. The right-handed batter became only the third captain in the history of cricket to score a hundred in all three formats.

Only Pakistani batter to face 400+ deliveries in the 4th innings of a Test, @babarazam258 joins Michael Atherton, Herbert Sutcliffe, Sunil Gavaskar.#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/0L9yH7BdGZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022



Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan and former South African captain Faf du Plessis were the first two captains to achieve this feat.

With his unbeaten century in the run chase against Australia, Babar Azam has also become only the second batter in the history of world cricket to score a hundred in each format while chasing. India’s KL Rahul was the first batter to achieve this milestone.

The right-handed batter has also broken Younis’s record of the highest score by a Pakistan batter in the fourth innings. Younis scored 171* against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2015.

Stand and watch! @babarazam258 has now scored the highest runs by a Pakistan player in the 4th innings. 🌟

(Surpasses Younis Khan’s 171* against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2015)#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/MVXQqvjdPG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022



The ninth-ranked Test batter has tumbled Michael Atherton’s all-time world record of the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings (185) as Babar is currently unbeaten 187.

Furthermore, Babar Azam has now surpassed Shoaib Malik’s record of playing the longest innings by a Pakistan batter in the fourth innings of a Test in terms of balls faced.

He has faced 371 balls so far in his gritty innings during Pakistan vs Australia test match at National Stadium, while the previous best was Shoaib facing 369 deliveries.

