Pakistan vs Australia: ‘India’s sabotage acts won’t succeed’

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said that visit of Australia’s cricket team is a moment of pride for them and the entire nation welcomes them to Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser after a visit to Rawalpindi cricket stadium, Sheikh Rasheed said India was not happy with the ongoing tour of Australia’s cricket team and therefore an incident has occurred last day, showing their dissent.

“We have managed some of the best security measures for Australia’s cricket team,” he said and added that strict security measures were also devised for New Zealand cricket team however, they fell prey to Indian conspiracy, contrary to the Australians.

“The Indians will not be able to sabotage this tour,” Sheikh Rasheed vowed.

He said that more teams will visit Pakistan after the Australia tour and after April 6, the other provinces will also witness cricket matches.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to establish a cricket stadium in Islamabad and a five-star hotel inside it. “The CDA has been issued directives to issue bids for cricket stadium and a five-start hotel,” the interior minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australia’s cricket team reached Pakistan on Sunday morning via a special plane after 24 years.

A 35-member Kangaroos squad landed at Islamabad airport via a chartered plane. The visiting team was welcomed by Director Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zakir Khan. The team was escorted to their hotel from the airport under tight security.

It must be noted that Australia will play three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I from March 4 to April 5. Rawalpindi will host the Test series opener and white-ball leg while Karachi and Lahore will host the second and third Test respectively.

