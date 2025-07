Bangladesh elect to bowl against Pakistan in third T20I

MIRPUR: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the third T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after defeating Pakistan in the first two games.

The hosts have made five changes to their Playing XI, bringing back Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed for the third Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I game.

They have rested Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan have replaced Fakhar Zaman with Sahibzada Farhan, while Hussain Talat comes in place of Khushdil Shah for the third Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Agha Salman (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwary, Md Saifuddin, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed.