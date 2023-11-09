Pakistan vs England: Usama Mir ready to perform well

The leg-spinner Usama Mir expressed optimism about Pakistan’s do-or-die match in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, stating that he will be in a strong rhythm in the match against England, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Usama Mir stated that the whole team gained immense confidence after getting success against New Zealand.

He said that, if given a chance, he would give his best performance in the match against England and assist Pakistan to qualify for the semifinal in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Responding to a question related to his bowling, Usama said that he reduced his bowling speed due to the condition of the pitch, but now he will bowl at the same pace as before.

The leg-spinner said that the Pakistani team is not relying on the New Zealand and Sri Lanka match but preparing to win against England by a big margin.

“I have got a very different experience here in India, in some places, spinners are getting support, but in other places, the pitch is completely different,” Mir said.

It should be noted that in the ongoing World Cup 2023, the national team will play their next match against England on November 11, this Saturday.