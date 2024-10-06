Pakistan to face India in Women’s T20 World Cup thriller today

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter between Pakistan and India in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup today at Dubai International Stadium.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to begin at 3 pm Pakistan Standard Time, with Pakistan’s captain Fatima Sana expressing confidence in her team’s aggressive strategy.

“We’ve been working on playing attacking cricket, and our focus is on dominating from the very first ball,” Sana stated in an ICC interview, mentioning the team’s emphasis on power-hitting.

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign began on a positive note with a victory over Sri Lanka, where Sana top-scored with 30 runs off 20 balls.

The team has also benefited from the expertise of their power-hitting coach, who has helped players develop their all-round skills and confidence.

It is important to note here India holds the upper hand in Women’s T20Is against Pakistan, winning 12 out of 15 matches. Their most recent encounter in the Women’s Asia Cup saw India secure a seven-wicket victory.

Tune into A-Sport to watch the high-stakes clash between the arch rival India and Pakistan live.

Squad

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, S Sajana.