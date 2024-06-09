PAK vs IND: Pacers shine as Pakistan bowl out India for 119

NEW YORK: The fast bowlers wreaked havoc and powered Pakistan to bundle out arch-rivals India on a modest 119 in the blockbuster ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash here at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pace bowlers kept on striking as Indian batters failed to stay on the crease for longer and India were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs.

Virat Kohli was the first batter to fall to Pakistan bowling lineup as he fell to Naseem Shah in the second over of the inning after scoring four runs off three balls.

Rohit Sharma fell to Shaheen Afridi in the very next over trying to hit him for a maximum. The Indian skipper made 13 off 12 deliveries.

After the early departure of Indian opening pair, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel tried to stablise the inning and took the total to 58 in 7.3 overs before Patel was bowled by Naseem Shah in the eighth over.

Patel’s dismissal sparked a collapse in the middle that saw India losing Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in quick session.

Pant was the highest run getter for India having scored 42 off 31 deliveries while seven Indian batters failed to reach double-digits.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah took three wickets in his four overs while conceding 21 runs.

Haris Rauf also took three with the figures of 21 in three overs.

Mohammad Amir got a couple of wickets, conceding 23 runs in four overs, while Shaheen Afridi took a wicket in his four over spell.

Pakistan and India are facing each at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York in the highly-anticipate clash.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in match that was delayed due to rain.

While the match later resumed, downpour once again started and the match was stopped only after one over, however, match was once again resumed after rain stopped.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj.