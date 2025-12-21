Sameer Minhas stars as Pakistan rout India in U19 Asia Cup final

Pakistan underlined its dominance over arch-rivals with a crushing performance in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Under-19 final, dismantling India at the ICC Academy on Sunday, with Sameer Minhas emerging as the central figure of a one-sided contest.

Sameer Minhas laid the foundation of Pakistan’s triumph. His knock anchored the innings and set up a daunting target. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan piled up a massive 347 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs, a total that immediately put pressure on India in a high-stakes encounter.

Pakistan’s start was brisk rather than explosive. Hamza Zahoor showed early intent, clearing the ropes twice in a short stay, before falling for 18. His dismissal brought Usman Khan to the crease, and together with Sameer Minhas, the pair steadied the innings while keeping the scoreboard moving.

The second-wicket stand stretched to 92 runs, allowing Pakistan to settle after the early loss and dictate terms in this Pakistan vs India final.

Usman eventually departed for 35, but by then Minhas was well set. The right-hander was calm, patient, and unfazed by the occasion. Ahmed Hussain joined him and played the supporting role effectively, rotating strike and punishing loose deliveries.

Their 137-run partnership for the third wicket proved decisive, pushing Pakistan into a commanding position as India struggled to regain control.

Minhas reached his century midway through the innings and showed no signs of slowing down. Even as India managed to pull things back slightly in the final phase, removing Ahmed Hussain for a well-made 56 and tightening the field, Minhas continued to dominate.

He was eventually dismissed for a remarkable 172 off 113 balls, an innings laced with 17 fours and nine sixes, and one that completely reshaped the Pakistan vs India final.

Despite some late wickets, Pakistan’s total remained imposing. Deepesh Devendran was the standout for India with the ball, claiming three wickets, but the damage had already been done.

Chasing 348 in a Pakistan vs India final was always going to demand something special. India began aggressively, with opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi attacking from the outset. However, the early momentum was short-lived. The dismissal of skipper Ayush Mhatre triggered a collapse that Pakistan’s bowlers exploited ruthlessly.

Ali Raza and Mohammad Sayyam struck in quick succession, removing key batters and leaving India reeling inside the powerplay. From 32 in just over two overs, India slid to 49 for 3, and the pressure of the Pakistan vs India occasion began to show.

The middle order offered little resistance. Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, and Abhigyan Kundu failed to build partnerships, as Pakistan’s bowlers maintained tight lines and attacked the stumps. At 82 for 6, India were staring at an early finish in the Pakistan vs India final.

For a brief period, Deepesh Devendran injected some life into the chase. He played a counter-attacking knock, taking advantage of a few missed chances in the field, and top-scored for India with a rapid 36 off 16 balls. But the effort only delayed the inevitable.

Ali Raza led Pakistan’s bowling charge with a four-wicket haul, consistently outfoxing Indian batters with pace and movement. Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, and Mohammad Sayyam provided excellent support, picking up two wickets each as India were bowled out for 156 in just 26.3 overs.

The emphatic margin of victory reflected Pakistan’s complete control over the Pakistan vs India final. From Minhas’ commanding century to the relentless bowling display, Pakistan dominated every phase of the game, sealing the title with authority and leaving little doubt about their superiority on the day.