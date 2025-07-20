web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan vs India WCL 2025 match cancelled

Farid Ahmed (Qureshi)
By Farid Ahmed (Qureshi)
|

TOP NEWS

Farid Ahmed (Qureshi)
Farid Ahmed (Qureshi)
Farid Ahmed Qureshi is ARY News's UK-based Correspondent since 2014.

BIRMINGHAM: The much-anticipated World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL) clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled to take place today in Birmingham, has been called off due to objections raised by Indian players.

According to sources, the Indian side refused to take the field citing the inclusion of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in the playing XI.

Prominent Indian players including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan, reportedly conveyed their unwillingness to participate if Afridi represented Pakistan.

The event organisers of WCL also confirmed that all ticket holders will receive a full refund, the official X account of Edgbaston Stadium announced.

The Indian players are said to have maintained, “If Shahid Afridi plays for Pakistan, we will not participate in the match,” leading to the eventual cancellation of the high-voltage encounter.

Read more: Pakistan to lock horns with England in WCL 2025 opener today

While India and Pakistan have not been playing bilateral cricket against each other for more than a decade, the two sides do square off in multi-team events organised by the International Cricket Council and Asian Cricket Council.

With the WCL being a private competition, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) neither controls the league nor its players.

The decision has sparked reactions across the cricketing fraternity, with many noting how Afridi, even in retirement, continues to unsettle his former rivals.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.