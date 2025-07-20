Pakistan vs India WCL 2025 match cancelled

BIRMINGHAM: The much-anticipated World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL) clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled to take place today in Birmingham, has been called off due to objections raised by Indian players.

According to sources, the Indian side refused to take the field citing the inclusion of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in the playing XI.

Prominent Indian players including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan, reportedly conveyed their unwillingness to participate if Afridi represented Pakistan.

The event organisers of WCL also confirmed that all ticket holders will receive a full refund, the official X account of Edgbaston Stadium announced.

The event organisers of WCL have confirmed that tomorrow’s match between India and Pakistan (Sunday 20th July at 16.30) has been cancelled. Please do not attend as the stadium will be closed. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, please see below for further details. pic.twitter.com/q5A0DOg356 — Edgbaston Stadium (@Edgbaston) July 19, 2025

The Indian players are said to have maintained, “If Shahid Afridi plays for Pakistan, we will not participate in the match,” leading to the eventual cancellation of the high-voltage encounter.

While India and Pakistan have not been playing bilateral cricket against each other for more than a decade, the two sides do square off in multi-team events organised by the International Cricket Council and Asian Cricket Council.

With the WCL being a private competition, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) neither controls the league nor its players.

The decision has sparked reactions across the cricketing fraternity, with many noting how Afridi, even in retirement, continues to unsettle his former rivals.