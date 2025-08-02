Pakistan to take on South Africa in WCL 2025 final today

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan Champions take on South Africa Champions in World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

The highly anticipated WCL 2025 final match, will kick off at 8:30 PM PST in Birmingham today.

Right before the clash, Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi confirmed that he will not feature in the final of the World Championship of Legends against South Africa.

Despite his absence on the field, the team has performed impressively, remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage and reaching the final after India Champions forfeited their semi-final clash.

Fans were hoping to see Afridi in action during the final. However, during a press conference in Manchester, the star all-rounder revealed that doctors advised him not to play.

“The doctor has advised me to rest, so I won’t be playing the final,” he said, adding that he had hoped to make a comeback if Pakistan had played India in the semi-final.

“My heart wanted to play, especially if that semi-final had happened. Maybe I would’ve pushed through the pain.”

Pakistan Champions advanced to the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final after India Champions pulled out of the semi-final against the archrivals on Wednesday.

The development was confirmed by the official Facebook account of the WCL, which said that the match has been called off due to the India Champions’ refusal to play the semi-final.

“At WCL, we have always believed in the power of sport to inspire and bring about positive change in the world,” the league said in a statement.

It continued, “However, public sentiment must always be respected -after all, everything we do is for our audience.”