Pakistan bat first against UAE in T20 tri-series

SHARJAH: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against the UAE in their second encounter in the T20 tri-series on Thursday.

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

UAE XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Shruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawad, Muhammad Rohid and Junaid Siddique.

The Men in Green top the points table of the tri-series, also involving Afghanistan.

They have four points from their three games, winning two and losing a game.

Afghanistan also have the same amount of points, however, they are second on the table due to an inferior runrate.

The UAE sit at the bottom with no points from their two games of the ongoing tri-series.