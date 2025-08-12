Pakistan to take on West Indies in third ODI today

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd and last one day international (ODI) of the series will be played at Tarouba on Tuesday.

The match will start at 6:30pm in the evening. The series is leveled 1-1. Pakistan won the first ODI, while West Indies remained victorious in the second rain-hit ODI.

West Indies beat Pakistan by five-wickets with 10 balls to spare in the rain-reduced second one-day cricket international on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Leveling the three-match series at 1-1, Roston Chase’s 49 not out off 47 balls included two sixes and the winning boundary as West Indies scored 184-5 in 33.2 overs.

The hosts were chasing a revised target of 181 runs in 35 overs under the DLS method after multiple rain interruptions saw Pakistan’s innings end at 171-7 in 37 overs. Right-arm fast bowler Jayden Seales took 3-23 in seven overs.

Also read: Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind Pakistan’s loss against West Indies West Indies stumbled from 101-3 after 18 overs at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, to 111-5 off 24 overs, including the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford, who hit a 33-ball 45 with three sixes and four fours.

Chase and Greaves (26 off 31) shared a 77-run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket.

West Indies earlier chose to bowl first and Hasan Nawaz again played a key role for the men in green with 36 not out off 30 deliveries, after his unbeaten 63 in the ODI opener.

Hasan’s knock on Sunday included three sixes — two of them in what turned out to be the last over of Pakistan’s innings after more rain. Hussain Talat got 31 off 32 balls but most Pakistan batters were much slower, including captain Mohammad Rizwan who was trapped lbw by Gudakesh Motie for a 38-ball 16.