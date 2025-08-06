West Indies announce squad for Pakistan ODI series

Cricket West Indies announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series on Wednesday.

Set to begin on August 8, the three-match ODI series will be played at the iconic Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

As per the schedule, the second ODI will be played on August 10, while the third and final Pakistan vs West Indies ODI will be held on August 12.

The hosts would look to secure their fourth consecutive ODI series win, having won their previous home series against England and Bangladesh in 2024 and the tour of the United Kingdom earlier this year.

“Alzarri Joseph has been given an extended rest to continue workload management while Romario Shepherd makes a return after missing the matches against Ireland and England earlier this year,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

According to the board, the upcoming ODI series will provide an opportunity for the side to build its team ahead of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Head Coach Daren Sammy expressed his excitement for the three home ODI games against the Men in Green.

“Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup,” he said.

“While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success,” Sammy added.

West Indies Squad Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd.