West Indies suffer injury setback ahead of Pakistan ODI series

West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forde has been out with injury from the upcoming three-match Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series.

According to Cricket West Indies, Forde dislocated his left shoulder while attempting a catch during a training session.

“West Indies Academy pacer Johann Layne will replace Matthew Forde in the squad for the three matches against Pakistan starting on Friday,” the CWI said in a post on X.

Layne earned a maiden call-up to the squad for the Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series after his recent tour with the West Indies A team.

It is worth noting here that the first ODI between the two sides is set to be played today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

As per the schedule, the second ODI will be played on August 10, while the third and final Pakistan vs West Indies ODI will be held on August 12.

At the time of the West Indies squad announcement, their coach Daren Sammy said that a victory in the upcoming ODI series would pave the way for the side to qualify for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

“Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup,” Sammy said.

“The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points,” he added.

West Indies Squad Pakistan vs West Indies ODI series:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Johann Layne, and Romario Shepherd.