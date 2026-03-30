Pakistan warns citizens as EU tightens borders with new digital system

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has warned all citizens to refrain from irregular migration amid the European Union’s “Digital Border” framework.

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) said in a statement that it strongly advises all citizens to avoid undertaking irregular migration under any circumstances, given the heightened risks and increasingly restrictive enforcement environment.

The BEOE stated that the European Union has operationalised a comprehensive “Digital Border” framework, integrating advanced surveillance, data analytics, and coordinated cross-border enforcement mechanisms.

These developments have significantly reduced the viability of traditional irregular routes, making them extremely difficult to navigate without detection, the statement noted.

The bureau warned that individuals attempting such journeys now face a substantially higher likelihood of interception, legal action, exposure to exploitation, and deportation. It underscored the importance of pursuing safe, lawful, and regulated migration channels in line with international obligations and national regulations.

The EU began the gradual implementation of a new electronic border control system, known as the Entry/Exit System (EES), which involves registering the fingerprints of people from third-party countries and taking their photographs before they enter 29 European countries.

According to the European Commission, the new digital system aims to identify visa overstayers and counter illegal migration and identity fraud. Its launch comes amid growing political pressure in many EU countries for stricter migration controls.

The system will cover all EU countries except Ireland and Cyprus, as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. For subsequent travel, only biometric verification of identity will be required.

The EES is expected to be fully operational on 10 April 2026, when traditional passport stamps will be completely replaced by electronic records.