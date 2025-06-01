web analytics
Pakistan warns of growing risk of nuclear conflict in South Asia

Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has warned of the growing risks of nuclear conflict in South Asia, stressing urgency for crisis management frameworks and dialogue.

In his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore he said the solution of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions will become basis of peace in South Asia.

Gen Mirza referring to the recent Pakistan-India crisis, warned that the threshold for war between India and Pakistan has dangerously lowered, posing grave risks to the region’s 1.5 billion people. He raised alarm over India’s actions targeting civilian areas and its threats to abrogate the Indus Waters Treaty, calling such moves “existential threats” to Pakistan and potentially an act of war.

He said, “Pakistan has always preferred negotiated and diplomatic solutions”, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s position that peace with India must be based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and dignity.

Gen Mirza presented eight key points for dispute resolution in South Asia region. He said Kashmir dispute is the root of tensions between Pakistan and India and its solution will bring peace in the region.

Pakistan’s CJCSC called for resolution of Kashmir in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

