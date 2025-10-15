Pakistan warns India of strong response to any aggression

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has expressed deep concern over what it called India’s provocative rhetoric, warning that any act of aggression would be met with a swift, resolute, and intense response that “will be remembered by posterity.”

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that both the Indian Armed Forces and their political leadership must understand that Pakistan’s people and armed forces are “fully capable and committed to defending every inch of their territory with complete resolve.”

The ISPR noted with “grave concern” that five months after Maarka-e-Haq and ahead of state elections in Bihar and West Bengal, India’s military leadership had begun repeating the same “delusional, fabricated, and provocative propaganda” it routinely employs before every election cycle.

“It is saddening to see the military leadership of a nuclear-armed country issuing irresponsible statements under immense political pressure,” the ISPR said.

“The lies being fed to the Indian public and international audience have turned the Indian military machine into a laughing stock.”

The statement cautioned that such unnecessary chest-thumping and jingoism could have serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.

The ISPR accused India’s leadership of attempting to rewrite history by “inventing outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts,” and said it appeared that the Indian establishment had failed to reconcile with its defeat in Maarka-e-Haq.

“Their falsehoods have been fully exposed,” it said, adding that the world now recognizes India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epicenter of regional instability, pursuing “adventurism and hegemonism to the detriment of its people and neighbours.”