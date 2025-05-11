Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit multiple cities across Pakistan

Several cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Pasrur, and Chiniot, experienced heavy rainfall and hailstorms on May 11, 2025, according to ARY News.

The severe weather conditions have caused power outages, urban flooding, and disturbances in routine life.

According to recent Pakistan weather updates, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has issued a warning of stormy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, urging residents to be vigilant and take precautionary measures.

Lahore experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall, affecting regions such as Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, and Muslim Town.

While in Hyderabad, drizzles have created a pleasant atmosphere for residents. Karachi is feeling clear skies with a warm temperature of 31°C. The evening breeze makes it a pleasant time to be outdoors, with only a 1 percent chance of precipitation

Read More: Hot weather persists in Karachi with feel-like 40 C temperature

Thunderstorms and heavy deluge were reported in Malakand and Mansehra, while in Battagram, urban flooding and overflowing streams turned roads into water pools. Multiple feeders were tripped due to a storm in Chiniot.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay in their homes, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official weather advisories to ensure safety during these extreme weather conditions.

Earlier, scorching weather persisted in Karachi on Tuesday as sea breeze was suspended in the city further adding to the intensity of the hot weather.

The Met Office has forecast a maximum of 38 Celsius in the city, but the feel-like temperature has been 40 Celsius.

A hot and dry weather prevails in most parts of the country. The Met Office has predicted sporadic rainfall in southeastern Sindh in the afternoon in Umarkot, Thar Parkar, Badin and Sujawal districts with strong winds and thunderstorms.

The weather department has also forecast rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorms in parts of Kashmir and adjoining areas.