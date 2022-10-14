Pakistan: Weekly inflation decreases slightly to 28.44pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), slightly decreased by 0.57 percent for the period ended on October 13 compared to the previous week, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the weekly inflation slightly decreased to 28.44 percent after a reduction of 0.57pc on a week-to-week (WoW) basis that ended on October 13.

The PBS, in its weekly inflation report, stated that the prices of 18 essential commodities have increased and the prices of 17 commodities have decreased, while the prices of 16 commodities have remained stable.

It stated that there has been a decrease of 13.51pc in tomatoes prices, 2.12pc in eggs prices, 2.07pcin pulse masoor prices, 1.57pc in onions prices, 1.39pc in pulse gram prices, 1.36pc in Bananas prices and 2.76pc in LPG prices.

Meanwhile, an increase was observed in the prices of match box (5.65pc), powdered milk (3.82pc), firewood (2.09pc), Bread plain (2.05pc), potatoes (1.78pc), cooked beef (1.47pc) and tea Lipton (1.24pc).

On a year-on-year basis, the items whose prices jumped the most included tomatoes (194.26pc), Onions (167.89pc), pulse gram (69.25pc), pulse masoor (62.19pc), cooking oil (60.14pc), Mustard Oil (56.53pc), vegetable ghee (56.30pc), pulse moong (53.72pc), diesel (92.08pc), and petrol (76.07pc),

