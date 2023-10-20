Pakistan weekly inflation falls by 1.70pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), dropped by 1.70 per cent during the week ended on October 19, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report showed Friday.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Combined Index was at 278.04 compared to 282.86 on October 12, 2023, while the index was recorded at 205.27 a year ago, on October 20, 2022.

Out of 51 items, the average price of 14 items increased, 24 items decreased, and 13 items remained stable.

Major decrease was observed in the prices of Onions (8.45%), Chicken (5.46%), Pulse Masoor (3.38%), Sugar (3.07%), Garlic (2.24%), Rice Basmati Broken (2.17%), Gur (2.17%), Bananas (1.56 %), and Non-food items Petrol (12.31%), Diesel (4.68%) and LPG (1.17%).

On the other hand major increase was observed in the prices of Eggs (3.44%), Salt Powdered (2.63%), Shirting (2.18%), Mutton (1.01%), Beef (0.84%), Cooked Beef (0.72%), Georgette (0.52%), Washing Soap (0.48%), Tea Prepared (0.34%), Cooked Daal (0.34%), Potatoes (0.25%) and Firewood Whole (0.22%).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI decreased across all quantiles ranging between 0.88% and 2.02%.