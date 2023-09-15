Pakistan’s weekly inflation goes down by 0.25pc

KARACHI: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.25 per cent during the week ended on September 14, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report showed Friday.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) the Combined Index was at 279.18 compared to 279.87 on September 07, 2023, while the index was recorded at 221.14 a year ago, on September 15, 2022.

Out of 51 items, the average price of 24 items increased, 08 items decreased, and 19 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included Sugar (9.11%), Chicken (5.47%), Eggs (2.79%), Bananas (0.86%), Tea Lipton (0.59%), Pulse Gram (0.57%), Vegetable 1 kg (0.16%) and Cooking Oil 5 Litre (0.10%).

On the other hand, major increase was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (4.29%), Garlic (4.21%), Bread (3.92%), Onions (3.60%), Pulse Masoor (3.19%), Salt Powdered (2.77%), Shirting (1.68%), Pulse Moong (1.66%), Lawn Printed (1.32%), Pulse Mash (1.25%) and long Cloth (1.18%).

The year on year trend depicts increase of 26.25%, Wheat Flour (114.37%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Cigarettes (98.11%), Rice Basmati Broken (91.07%), Sugar (90.27%), Chilies Powder (84.84%), Rice IRRI-6/9 (82.03%),Tea Lipton (76.19%), Gur (73.95%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Salt Powdered (55.08%), Gents Sandal (53.37%), Bread (45.79%) and Powdered Milk (43.05%), while decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (24.55%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (21.96%), Onions (5.31%) and Pulse Gram (0.26%).