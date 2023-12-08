Weekly inflation hits 42.68pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 1.16 per cent during the week ending on November 23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed Friday.

According to data released by PBS, the combined index was at 311.78 compared to 308.2 on November 30, 2023, while the index was recorded at 218.52 a year ago, on December 08, 2022.

The yearly SPI has stayed above the 40% mark for the fourth consecutive week, following a noteworthy hike in gas prices.

Out of 51 items, the average price of 15 items increased, 14 items decreased, and 22 items remained stable.

During the week, a major increase was observed in the prices of Onions (8.42%), Energy saver (3.02%), Eggs (2.52%), Electricity Charges for Q1 (2.03%), and Pulse Moong (0.88%).

On the other hand, a major decrease was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (9.82%), Potatoes (4.34%), Chicken (2.99%), Tea Lipton (2.58%), and Diesel (2.31%).