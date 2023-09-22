Pakistan: Weekly inflation jumps to 38.66pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.93 per cent during the week ended on September 21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report showed Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 11 (21.57%) items decreased and 18 (35.29%) items remained stable.

The major increase was observed in the prices of Chicken (8.49%), Garlic (5.19%) and Onions (3.02%), non-food items, Petrol (8.51%), Diesel (5.54%), Shirting (1.81%) and Match box (1.42%).

On the other hand decrease was observed in the prices of Tomatoes (11.11%), Sugar (3.57%), Bananas (2.03%), Potatoes (1.89%), Wheat Flour (0.77%), Gur (0.62%), Mustard Oil (0.45%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5 kg (0.31%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (0.20%), Pulse Gram (0.18%) and Tea Lipton (0.17%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included electricity charges for Q1 (118.16%), Gas Charges for Q1 (108.38%), Cigarettes (94.69%), Rice Basmati Broken (88.43%), Chilies Powder (84.84%), Sugar (81.98%), Rice Irri-6/9 (81.04%), Wheat Flour (73.70%), Gur (72.86%), Tea Lipton (65.28%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Salt Powdered (56.48%), Gents Sandal (53.37%), Powdered Milk (43.33%) and Garlic (43.10%), while decrease is observed in the prices of Tomatoes (26.98%), Pulse Gram (2.90%) and Onions (2.00%).