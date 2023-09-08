Pakistan: Weekly inflation soars to 26.32pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.96 percent during the week ended on September 7, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report showed Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 279.87 points as compared to 277.21 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

During the week, out of 51 items, the prices of 32 items increased, 05 items decreased and 14 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) included chicken (3.20%), cooking oil 5 liters (1.03%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.47%), tea packet (0.43%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.14%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (wow) basis, included tomatoes (17.00%), pulse masoor (10.87%), sugar (6.73%), garlic (4.66%), gur (3.62%), pulse moong (3.55%), onions (3.43%) and pulse gram (3.25%), non-food items, diesel (6.28%), LPG (5.19%) and petrol (5.12%).

The commodities that witnessed a decrease in price on a year-on-year (yoy) basis, included tomatoes (34.77%), onions (23.44%), and electricity for q1 (21.96%).

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices included wheat flour (117.71%), gas charges for q1 (108.38%), sugar (107.36%), cigarettes (100.16%), rice basmati broken (90.66%), tea packet (88.41%), chilies powder (86.05%), rice irri-6/9 (84.18%), gur (72.83%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), gents sandal (53.37%), salt powdered (52.07%), powdered milk (42.45%) and bread (42.33%).