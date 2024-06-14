Pakistan’s weekly inflation up by 1.30 per cent

The weekly inflation in Pakistan measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 1.30 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on June 12, ARY News reported quoting the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the PBS data, the yearly inflation in Pakistan reached 23.3 per cent. The data showed an increase in the prices of 19 essential commodities during the past week.

Prices of 8 essential commodities witnessed a drop, while prices of 24 commodities remained stable.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26%) items increased, 08 (15.68%) items decreased and 24 (47.06%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions (5.00%), chilies powder (1.95%), rice basmati broken (1.65%), garlic (1.32%), rice irri (1.08%), bread (0.52%), wheat flour (0.05%) and sugar (0.02%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on week-on-week basis included tomatoes (27.14%), chicken (11.75%), electricity for q1 (8.73%), pulse gram (7.19%), LPG (6.14%), eggs (3.70%), bananas (3.22%), beef (1.52%), pulse moong (1.07%), mutton (0.60%), cigarettes (0.47%) and energy saver (0.36%).

On-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included wheat flour (29.65%), chicken (19.77%), bananas (19.26%), cooking oil 5 litre (16.69%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (14.81%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (13.01%), mustard oil (8.77%) and tea packet (2.52%).

The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included gas charges for q1 (570.00%), onions (105.91%), tomatoes (72.60%), chilies powder (54.81%), garlic (39.90%), salt powder (30.56%), shirting (30.52%), gents sandal (25.01%), pulse mash (23.85%), beef (23.21%), electricity charges for q1 and pulse gram (21.46%) each.