Pakistan-Bangladesh direct flights resume after 14-year pause

KARACHI: Direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh have resumed after a hiatus of 14 years, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines operating its inaugural service from Dhaka to Karachi on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The flight departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, marking a significant milestone in strengthening connectivity and bilateral engagement between the two countries.

Adviser for Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh, Sk Bashir Uddin, attended the departure ceremony alongside Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, and senior officials from the civil aviation authorities and Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Adviser for Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh, Bashir Uddin, has underscored the importance of the Dhaka–Karachi route in enhancing connectivity, promoting tourism and strengthening people-to-people links.

He noted that Biman Bangladesh Airlines would gradually increase flight frequency and reduce airfares to make travel more affordable for the people.

He expressed hope that people of Bangladesh will visit Pakistan and explore its natural beauty, cultural heritage and diverse cuisines.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider, said the recommencement of flights reflected a shared vision by the leadership of both countries to improve regional connectivity. He noted that the decision followed discussions during a visit by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, to Dhaka in August last year.

Its operationalization today would play a key role in enhancing youth, academic, cultural, business, people to people and familial exchanges, he added.

The High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Government of Bangladesh, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and the Civil Aviation Authority for making the launch of the flight possible.

Passengers travelling on the inaugural flight expressed happiness and enthusiasm over the restoration of the direct air link, describing it as a milestone towards bringing the two countries closer.