Karachi port welcomes record-size container vessel

KARACHI: Pakistan’s maritime sector marked a major milestone as the largest container vessel ever to dock in the country’s history, the MSC Micol, arrived at Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the nation’s only deep-water container terminal, ARY News reported.

According to port officials, MSC Micol — one of the world’s most advanced and largest container ships — measures 400 meters in length and has a capacity of 24,070 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The successful berthing of the vessel showcases Pakistan’s growing capacity to handle ultra-large ships and highlights Hutchison Ports Pakistan’s modern infrastructure and operational expertise.

Officials described the arrival as a “historic milestone” in Pakistan’s shipping history, reflecting the increasing confidence of global shipping lines in the country’s port capabilities.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan continues to set new standards in efficiency and maritime operations, further strengthening Karachi’s position as a key hub for regional and international trade.

Also Read: Hutchison ports explores expansion opportunities in Pakistan

Last year, a high-level delegation from Hutchison Ports met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to discuss potential expansion plans at the South Asian Port Terminal, located within Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The meeting included key government officials such as Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Additional Secretary Umar Zafar Sheikh.

Minister Sheikh welcomed the Hutchison delegation and reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for the company’s initiatives, emphasizing the critical role of efficient terminal operations in boosting maritime activity.

“We are committed to enhancing the capabilities of the South Asian Port Terminal and fully supporting Hutchison Ports in increasing business activity,” said the Minister.

The discussions focused on strategic improvements at KPT, with both parties expressing optimism about future collaboration.

Hutchison Ports outlined its vision for growth and improved service offerings, signaling a promising partnership that aims to elevate operational standards and positively impact the regional economy.