Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2615 by consensus that reaffirmed that provision of humanitarian and other assistance to people of Afghanistan is not a violation of the Security Council Sanctions regime.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement, “The resolution comes at a critical time, and reflects the sense of urgency felt by the international community to help the Afghan people, who have suffered immensely due to decades of conflict.”

“This sentiment was also reflected in the Resolution adopted unanimously by the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers hosted by Pakistan last week.”

He said that the OIC CFM chaired by Pakistan unequivocally called for swift roll out of all possible humanitarian, recovery, reconstruction, development, technical and material assistance to Afghanistan.

“The resolution passed by the UN Security Council is a step in the right direction towards helping the Afghan people in dire need. As called for by the OIC, pathways should now be found towards revitalizing of the Afghan economy and unfreezing of the assets that rightfully belong to the Afghan people.”

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his keynote address to the OIC CFM, had stated that sanctions should not prevent the international community from providing humanitarian and other essential assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan hopes that the international community, especially the donor countries, UN Agencies, humanitarian organizations, international financial institutions and other emergency relief providers, will act swiftly and with determination, to provide all possible assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

