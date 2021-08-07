Pakistan welcomes statement of UNSG on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the statement by the spokesperson of the United Nations Secretary-General, reaffirming the UN’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the statement reaffirms that the United Nations’ position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is well-established and has not changed.

Chaudhry said Pakistan particularly appreciates the timeliness of the statement, as it coincides with the completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said these actions violate the UN charter, UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The spokesperson said the statement denies the self-serving remarks by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

On August 5, 2019, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had revoke occupied Kashmir’s special status by repealing Article 370 of the constitution. The move allowed people from the rest of India to have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.