Pakistan welcomes US move to blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade

Pakistan has welcomed the US decision of designating Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, also adding Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad today said Pakistan had proscribed Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity since 18th July, 2024. BLA and Majeed Brigade are involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and Khuzdar Bus Attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives.

The Foreign Office statement said Pakistan remains a steadfast bulwark against terrorism. Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security.

Pakistan also remains unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It remains committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge.

Read More: Field Marshal Asim Munir holds meetings with US leadership

Yesterday, the United States designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), citing their continued involvement in deadly attacks across Pakistan.

In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, saying the BLA and the Majeed Brigade are now listed as FTOs under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224.

The Majeed Brigade has also been added as an alias to BLA’s previous designation as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

The BLA was originally designated as an SDGT in 2019 following multiple terrorist incidents. Since then, the group, including its Majeed Brigade faction, has claimed responsibility for several high-profile attacks.

In 2024, the BLA claimed suicide bombings near Karachi Airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. In March 2025, it took responsibility for hijacking the Jaffar Express train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, an attack that killed 31 civilians and security personnel and involved over 300 hostages.