Pakistan will not abandon Afghan people in time of need: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan will not leave Afghan people alone in the testing times and vowed maximum assistance to Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan today.

The premier said that Pakistan is committed to providing all-out support to the Afghan people to avert the humanitarian crisis, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Office (PMO).

“We welcome United Nations’ (UN) appeal for aid to Afghanistan,” he added.

The apex committee again expressed concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and vowed that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

It renewed its appeal to the international community and relief agencies to provide aid at this critical juncture to avert economic collapse and to save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to stave off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, Finance and accounting.

He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development.

Earlier, the apex committee was updated on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 Billion which comprises food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

It was told that Afghanistan is on the verge of a hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter. The crisis makes it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter.

The apex committee resolved to stand together with the Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take immediate action.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, , National Security Advisor (NSA) Yusuf Moeed, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civil and military officers.

